The Simple Hack To Remove Weeds Growing In Cracks And Pavers In A Pinch

Weeds growing in the cracks of concrete or between pavers can be highly frustrating — not just because they're ugly to look at, but because they can also cause long-term structural damage and make surfaces unsteady by shifting them. This is far from ideal, and it can often leave people overwhelmed by the process of weed removal. If you don't have the time to go out and buy the proper tools needed to remove weeds in a safe manner, you can always do quick maintenance with a tool you might have at home: a paint scraper.

Using a paint scraper for quick weed maintenance is quite easy. While a temporary fix, this is still effective in tidying up the appearance of your concrete or paver space. To remove weeds with a paint scraper, simply insert the sharp end as far as you can into the cracks in your concrete or between your pavers, then cut and scrape out the weeds. You should remove as much of the plant as you're able and be careful not to leave any residue, as that could encourage more growth. It is important to note that this is not a permanent solution, and it will likely only weaken the weeds rather than kill them entirely.