Mix This Natural Ingredient With Baking Soda To Freshen Up Your Dirty Carpet

To make this homemade carpet cleaner recipe, you'll need baking soda and mint essential oil. You're welcome to use peppermint or spearmint essential oils or a mix of both. Peppermint tends to have a bolder scent, while spearmint is usually milder. In a bowl, combine 1 cup of baking soda and 10 to 15 drops of essential oil. Mix well, and pour it into a clean, large shaker bottle, like the one you'd use to store spices or grated cheese. Sprinkle the mixture on your carpet, wait 15 minutes (or several hours for maximum effect), and vacuum everything up.

If you don't have mint oil, try a spoonful of dried peppermint or spearmint tea leaves. The fragrance may not be as potent, but it will still add a refreshing aroma to the natural deodorizer. Alternatively, use mint essential oil with other oils. The combination of peppermint and lemon essential oils would be bright and divine, while adding in lavender could make a more soothing blend. Regardless of your desired scent, it's a good idea to label the bottle with the ingredients. This way, you'll be able to easily remake the cleaner when necessary.

Keep in mind, mint and its oils are not safe for pets. If you live with four-legged friends, be sure to keep them away from the cleaner while it's sitting on the carpet, and vacuum it carefully afterward to ensure there's no particles left behind. Or, avoid using the mint essential oil completely and consider replacing it with a safer variety, like lavender oil, though you'll still want to check with your vet to confirm it won't put your pet at risk.