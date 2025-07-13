The 10 Essential Oils You Should Be Using To Get Rid Of Household Mold

Mold is not your friend. Some molds can be highly toxic, including black mold (usually Stachybotrys chartarum), which can do damage to your home and be a serious health hazard. For less dangerous molds, many essential oils derived from plants and herbs have antifungal properties that you can use. You can also clean mold with borax and vinegar, but that won't make your home smell like cinnamon, lavender, rosemary, or other herbs. Why not combine mold killing with a little aromatherapy?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency states that if your mold outbreak is less than 25 square feet, you can usually remove the mold yourself. If you are doing the cleanup, wear personal protective equipment, such as an N-95 mask (like the ones worn to combat the spread of COVID), gloves, goggles without ventilation holes, and long sleeves. Do a thorough inspection of your home. Look and smell for places where mold might accumulate. The most common cause of mold growth is consistent moisture, so look for moisture sources like leaky faucets.

Essential oils can be purchased at herbal centers. Mix a few drops of the essential oil with distilled water in a spray bottle, spray down the affected area, then scrub. It's important to make sure you are using the correct essential oil for the type of mold you have, and most importantly: call in a professional if you have a hazardous mold outbreak. That being said, here are the oils you can use to mitigate mold.