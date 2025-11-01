Think You're Washing Your Sheets Often Enough This Fall? You Likely Aren't
Your bed sheets are probably really gross — surprisingly even more so when the temperatures are cooling down. Every time you lie on your bed, your sheets collect dead skin, dust mites, bodily fluids and oils, and allergens, to name a few of the different things that dirty your sheets. While you might think the truth about how often to wash your sheets is once a week, colder temperatures might force you to rethink that truth. If you and your home have any of several tell-tale characteristics that come with cooling temperatures, you might need to wash or change your sheets two to three times a week.
In the fall, seasonal allergens can track in, the heavier bedding you choose to ward off the chill can hold more oils and moisture, and your home becomes more humid, which attracts more dust mites. Additionally, as you stop sweating as much as you did during the summer heat, your skin may dry out and shed more. As these all combine, it can lead to your sheets getting dirtier faster than you are used to. Once you begin washing more often and are sleeping on clean sheets, this fall you will be rewarded with better sleep, clearer skin, and reduced odors that might live on your dirty sheets or you. Now, let's chat about the best way you can wash your sheets.
The best method for washing your sheets
To avoid the common mistakes that ruin your sheets in the wash, follow a specific routine to best clean them and get a good night's sleep. So, here's how you should really be washing sheets. It starts with getting stains out before you even touch the washing machine. If they are small stains, you should be able to get them out quickly with a stain remover. However, if you're doing too much breakfast in bed, those coffee stains might need to sit overnight with a stain remover.
Once it is time to throw the sheets in the wash, you have to get your settings right. For a normal wash, use low temperature wash cycles, however if you are looking to get rid of stains you might need to use a higher temperature to lift the stains out of your sheets. You should avoid using fabric softener during these cycles, as over time it will leave so much residue on your sheets that they lose their breathability and can feel hot and stuffy. When it is time to move things over the dryer, you should always dry them on the lowest setting to prolong their lifetime. When they are dry and ready, you can put your newly cleaned sheets on the bed for you to cozy up in during the chilly fall weather.