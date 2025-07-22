Common Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Sheets In The Wash

Check your sheets over before you wash them to look for stains. Blood, body oils, and other soiled areas can be addressed with spot cleaning with an oxygen beach. Once the sheets are washed, they need to be dried. Most experts advise to dry them outside on a line. The sun makes white sheets whiter and naturally disinfects. It's not possible for many of us, sadly. Using the dryer, don't overload the machine. The sheets will dry best and absorb less wear and tear if the air in the dryer can freely flow around the fabric. Wool dryer balls will help keep sheets from balling up in the dryer.

Many experts recommend ironing cotton sheets. It's best done when the sheets are just a tiny bit moist. Folding fitted sheets is a difficult task, but doing so will help them last longer. When the sheets are dried and folded, don't make the mistake of storing them where sun can shine on them. It could bleach out any colors there might be. A dry dark closet is a perfect location for storing linen. Keep each set together by storing them in one of the matching pillowcases.

Finally, you should wash your sheets at least every other week, but more often if there is a lot of sweating or other events that soil the linens. Taking care of your sheets properly will help you sleep better, keep you healthier, and the linen to last longer. Avoiding these common mistakes will also make your life easier.