The Pantry Ingredient That Makes Removing Mold From Shower Caulking So Easy

Over time, shower caulking can become a breeding ground for mold and mildew. The damp, humid environment of a bathroom creates the perfect conditions for these fungi to grow, especially in the tiny gaps where moisture lingers. Fortunately, there's a simple ingredient that can make quick work of it: vinegar. Although it seems like vinegar cleaning hacks are everywhere now, this cooking staple makes waves for a reason. Not just great for making salad dressings, vinegar is highly acidic, which, combined with its antimicrobial properties, makes the solution highly effective for cleaning. Even though there are a few common things to avoid cleaning with vinegar, you can use the kitchen ingredient to take care of the nasty mold on your shower caulking.

Before you begin removing the mold with vinegar, you should ensure that you are wearing proper protection to keep yourself safe from the mold. This includes a mask, goggles, and gloves, so you avoid coming into contact with the mold and ensure there is proper ventilation in your bathroom. Next, you will need a spray bottle filled with undiluted white vinegar. While you can create a diluted solution for mold, for moderate to severe cases on caulking, it may be more effective to use undiluted vinegar. Spray the mold with the vinegar and let it sit for an hour before you scrub it off with hot water and a towel. While the solution is sitting, ensure you have proper ventilation in the bathroom. Once you are done wiping it down, ensure the caulking is completely dry.