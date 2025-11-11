Not Vinegar Or Dish Soap: This Mop Water Add-In Keeps Floors Looking Like New

Floor cleaning is one of those "do it and move on" tasks. While you might get the satisfaction of a job well done, the goal is to create a clean and healthy environment for you and your family. To do this, you'll want to use a convenient cleaner that not only removes dirt and grime, but also disinfects your floors. No, we're not talking about vinegar or dish soap — this household item is hydrogen peroxide. Often sold in those ubiquitous brown plastic bottles, hydrogen peroxide is a versatile product: It can clean your toilet, it'll fix all kinds of laundry stains, and, yes, it can be used as a floor cleaner, too.

Hydrogen peroxide cleans by breaking down organic matter. Even dirt, which is mostly made up of minerals, will have an organic component mixed in. Break down that component, and the dirt will be lifted up into the water and washed away. And that same process is how hydrogen peroxide kills germs and viruses. These chemicals breaks down the cell walls of the pathogens, killing them and allowing them to be picked up in the mop water. Hydrogen peroxide is also mildly acidic with a pH of between 3 and 6, which means it can help break down grease. This one-two punch is the key to why hydrogen peroxide is gaining popularity as an alternative to commercially produced floor cleaning products, which may have unwanted additional chemicals or scents added to their formulas.

One important thing to know, however, is that, once you expose hydrogen peroxide to air by opening the container, it will react with the air and turn into water within a few months. Use it or lose it.