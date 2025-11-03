Over 30 Years Later, This Martha Stewart Gardening Hack Is Still A Game-Changer

To paint your gardening tools just like Martha Stewart, there are two different methods to choose from: painting or dipping. With each method, you will need just a few items. For paint, you should use acrylic paint and a polyurethane sealing spray. Choose any color you like the look of, but try to avoid natural shades such as dark green or brown — these will blend in with your garden, defeating the purpose of the hack. You will also need some brushes (if you're painting rather than dipping), painter's tape, and clamps.

Before you do anything to the tools, clean them thoroughly. Then, to create a clean border on your layer of color, wrap the painter's tape around the handle, ensuring the wrap is perpendicular to the tool so as to not create an uneven border. If you're painting the tools, evenly paint several coats up to the painter's tape until the handle is well covered. To dry the tool in between coats, use the clamps to keep it elevated over a surface you don't mind getting paint on. For dipping, dip several coats up to the painter's tape until the handle is well covered, drying in the same way. Once completely dry, remove the painter's tape, cover the metal parts of the tool, then spray a layer of polyurethane to protect the paint from chipping. Wait two hours, then apply another layer. Once dry, you'll have a beautifully painted tool that won't get lost in the garden.