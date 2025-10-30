This Genius Dollar Tree Pool Noodle Hack Makes Last-Minute Spooky Decor A Breeze

As @randyandmandyshow on Instagram shows us, you will want to start by building the base of the decoration. Zip-tie the paper towel holder to the upside-down laundry basket, and then use another zip-tie to attach the broom handle (handle side up) to the paper towel holder. Then, zip-tie the clothes hanger to the top of the broom. Next, cut your pool noodles to the length you want the arms to be, cut a slit on each end, and then loop the zip-ties through one slit and fasten them to the clothes hanger. With the other slit, attach the hands. Next, place the skull on top of the broom, then place the table and Halloween cloths over top of everything. Where the face of the skull is, cut holes in the table and Halloween cloth so the face is just poking through.

To make this DIY even more fun, you can play with where you position the arms and hands of your decoration. While @randyandmandyshow's tutorial shows one arm hanging and the other reaching for the candy bowl, you can use both hands in the pack and get creative with their positions. You could also use a pumpkin trick-or-treat bucket in place of the plastic skull and fill it with battery-operated fairy lights so it will light up your home on Halloween. Instead of the black tablecloth, you can reuse a fun bedsheet instead. No matter how you choose to pose your spooky decoration, your new Dollar Tree DIY skeletal figure is an easy DIY that is sure to be a big hit this Halloween.