Stop Weeds From Growing In Concrete Cracks For Good With This One Simple Remedy

It can seem like weeds are a never-ending nuisance. They are especially annoying when you find them growing through the cracks of your yard's concrete structures. Whether it is that small crack that formed in the patio over winter, or the expansion joints of your walkway, weeds will find a way to make their presence known. In order to stop weeds from growing for good in the concrete cracks, you have to make sure that you seal them up so that the weeds don't have a chance to pop through.

To seal the cracks in your concrete, you will need to use concrete repair products like flexible concrete caulk. This will stick into and fill the expansion joints and any cracks that might be present in the concrete. This caulk leaves no room for weeds to grow, and eliminates access to any sunlight they were reaching for through the cracks.

Now, caulk works really well for those smaller cracks, but if you have a more pervasive problem, other concrete sealants work just as well. Epoxy is great for larger cracks and is durable enough to withstand a lot of abuse from foot traffic and weather. Then there is joint filler, which is by far the most flexible option as it provides the necessary covering to prevent weeds, while also allowing for movement without breaking. This is best used for concrete slabs as opposed to paved walkways.