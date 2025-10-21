This Dollar Tree Cutting Board Hack Will Instantly Declutter Your Sink-Side Space

First, prepare the cutting board and four cubes with sandpaper, then coat them with your favorite stain. You can also use food-safe paint if that's more your style. Then, you'll want to seal it with a food-safe finish. Once everything is dry, attach one cube to each corner of the cutting board with wood glue. This transforming organizer will then be ready to give your bottles and sponges a home.

Depending on the size of items you wish to keep out, you can add another tier or two stairsteps by adding another set of blocks on the back of the bottom tray and as many of the wooden cubes you need to raise the second board up a level. If the small craft blocks aren't giving you the height you're seeking, you can use unfinished wooden dice for the feet (like these that you can purchase from Walmart).

You can also change up the aesthetic by gluing a row of wooden craft beeds around the perimeter of the cutting board. Another idea is to glue a wooden word decoration on either long edge of the board. Want to give the tray a little more glamor? Use glue to attach four glass candleholders for the feet. All of these options will give you an organizer not only looks good, but organizes your sink-side clutter.