This Costco Kitchen Tool Is Stealing The Spotlight For Two Reasons, According To Shoppers
When shopping on a budget, Costco has a lot of highly reviewed home items that could be worth buying. While your first thought may be to check out the electronics, appliances, and larger furniture, sometimes it's the more basic items that are worth considering — but can also be easier to overlook. One such item is the Teakhaus Reversible XL Cutting Board with Tablet/Smartphone Cutout. Though at first it may seem like an unnecessary purchase, many people have begun to forgo books in favor of digital options, which are lighter, save space, and are easier to manage with food-covered fingers. This cutting board features a slot that is the perfect prop for tablets and phones. That said, the tech-friendly element of this cutting board is actually not its main selling point. Instead, it seems customers may have been sold without it.
The cutting board is made from 100% teak wood, which is known for its sturdiness and durability. It is also reversible, with one side featuring a canal to prevent juices from spilling onto your counter, and an opposite flat side with a built-in tablet/phone holder. It measures out to 23 x 19 x 1.5 inches, and weighs 15 pounds. If you've been looking for a large, hardwood cutting board, this could be the perfect option for you. Though the specs can help to inform your purchase to an extent, the truth often lies within the reviews. In this case, with over 350 ratings, it has managed to maintain a 4.5/5-star average as well as collect a slew of positive feedback, which may make this $70 cutting board worth a shot.
Why customers think this board is worth a buy
The main consensus of a majority of customers is that this board is high quality, so long as you take care of it. Since it is wood, it will require regular maintenance, including rubbing it with mineral oil to protect it from water damage like cracking, warping, and splintering. Plus, keeping it well oiled is key to protecting it against bacterial growth, food stains, and flavor transfer. Should you take the proper precautions, however, many customers seemed more than pleased with the results and found it to be long-lasting and durable. Some customers complained that it was grainy instead of smooth, though the vast majority of reviews are positive. Even if the board does arrive in less than ideal condition, all it really requires is some minor sanding to get it smooth, though you should also know how to properly clean a wooden cutting board for the best results.
Another plus for many customers was the size, as it not only serves as a beautiful addition to your countertop but also gives you a large surface area to cut on that is perfect for handling big chopping jobs. However, even the most obvious benefits for some people could be a downside for others. "I thought this would be the one for us but it ended up being too heavy really," wrote one reviewer. Still, if you aren't scared of the heft, this could be a great opportunity to snag a quality piece for your kitchen for a significant discount, as one reviewer noted seeing similar products listed elsewhere for around $200. If the $70 price tag is still a bit too steep for you, you can always try to DIY a wooden cutting board.