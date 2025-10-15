This Costco Kitchen Tool Is Stealing The Spotlight For Two Reasons, According To Shoppers

When shopping on a budget, Costco has a lot of highly reviewed home items that could be worth buying. While your first thought may be to check out the electronics, appliances, and larger furniture, sometimes it's the more basic items that are worth considering — but can also be easier to overlook. One such item is the Teakhaus Reversible XL Cutting Board with Tablet/Smartphone Cutout. Though at first it may seem like an unnecessary purchase, many people have begun to forgo books in favor of digital options, which are lighter, save space, and are easier to manage with food-covered fingers. This cutting board features a slot that is the perfect prop for tablets and phones. That said, the tech-friendly element of this cutting board is actually not its main selling point. Instead, it seems customers may have been sold without it.

The cutting board is made from 100% teak wood, which is known for its sturdiness and durability. It is also reversible, with one side featuring a canal to prevent juices from spilling onto your counter, and an opposite flat side with a built-in tablet/phone holder. It measures out to 23 x 19 x 1.5 inches, and weighs 15 pounds. If you've been looking for a large, hardwood cutting board, this could be the perfect option for you. Though the specs can help to inform your purchase to an extent, the truth often lies within the reviews. In this case, with over 350 ratings, it has managed to maintain a 4.5/5-star average as well as collect a slew of positive feedback, which may make this $70 cutting board worth a shot.