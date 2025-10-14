The Secret To Attracting Hummingbirds Next Spring? Plant This Flower Duo In October

Hummingbirds are magnificent. They are the smallest bird in the world, and every single one of the over 360 species of them is a delight to watch flit around your garden at speeds of over 33 mph. Not only are these little birds great to watch, they're also great for the environment because they serve as the primary pollinators for many different plants. To bring these delightful creatures to your garden, use one of the surefire ways to attract hummingbirds to your yard and plant dianthus (Dianthus spp.) and salvia (Salvia spp.) in your garden this fall.

Dianthus, also commonly called carnations, is a beautiful family of flowering plants with bright blooms in many colors. But if you're seeking to attract hummingbirds, it's best to stick to red and pink varieties. One variety of dianthus, the Jolt Pink, is particularly adept at attracting hummingbirds with fragrant, long-lasting blooms.

Salvia is another plant that attracts hummingbirds with its tubular flowers. When speaking of the herbaceous varieties, salvias are also known as sage. If you choose the perennial varieties, they are great for planting in the fall for spring blooms. While both dianthus and salvias are great flowers that attract hummingbirds, by planting them together, you're making a great step to start your hummingbird garden. Let's talk about planting them.