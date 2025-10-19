Read This Before Letting Leaves Sit On Your Flower Beds This Fall

Often, letting the leaves stay on your flower beds can be highly beneficial. The leaves act like a mulch, which will naturally suppress weeds, provide insulation, and maintain moisture levels in your soil. Eventually, the leaves will break down, decomposing and boosting the nutrients in your flower bed. While these are strong benefits to letting the leaves be this fall season, there are some special instances that may require leaf removal.

First, if the leaves in your yard are bigger than the plants and cover them in the bed, you risk smothering them and reducing your plant's access to air and sun. It is best not to cover any evergreen perennials, as they don't go into dormancy over the winter. Only allow the leaves to cover plants that go dormant and won't be entirely covered. If you want to use fallen leaves from the lawn as mulch, mow your leaves down — this will shred them to a perfect size for mulching your flower beds.

If the pH of the leaves on your flower bed doesn't match the pH needs of the plants in the ground, you should probably remove the leaves to avoid adjusting the soil's pH balance. Additionally, if the plants in your flower bed prefer leaner, dryer soil, you should remove some of the leaves, as their decomposition will make the soil very rich with organic material. That being said, if the pH matches, do leave the leaves, as they will further boost the growth of the plants in your flower bed. Finally, be aware that leaves can harbor harmful pests, so if you find that your plants are contracting diseases or pests, you should remove the leaves and dispose of the plants.