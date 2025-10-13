The Quick And Easy Hack That Keeps Sheets From Balling Up In The Dryer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A clean, smooth set of bedsheets can be the difference between frolicking in dreamland and writhing around all night. Even if your sheets are pristine, they're unlikely to feel welcoming if they're incredibly wrinkled; a side effect of tumbling through the dryer in a moisture-trapping wad. Thankfully, there are several tricks to prevent sheets from balling up in the dryer, from shaking them out after washing them to letting a clean, dry towel tumble through the load as moisture dissipates. One of the simplest anti-wadding methods involves tying sheets in loose knots. Some people do this to keep sheets from tangling in the washer, but it works in the dryer as well.

Even if you've chosen the best possible washer and dryer, bulky sheets and blankets have a knack for wadding up when they're being spun in these machines. Long story short, it's a matter of physics. You may find yourself with sheets that are not only knotted and wrinkled but still damp after an entire drying cycle. The problem stems from gravity, circular motion, and the surface area of larger linens. When your dryer starts tumbling its contents, these forces team up to make your sheets ball up. Forming a loose knot with your sheets before drying them works with physics rather than against it. Plus, it discourages smaller items such as socks and pillowcases from getting caught in fitted-sheet corners since it blocks their paths to these pouch-like areas. Now, let's dive into how to properly use this technique.