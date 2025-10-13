The Quick And Easy Hack That Keeps Sheets From Balling Up In The Dryer
A clean, smooth set of bedsheets can be the difference between frolicking in dreamland and writhing around all night. Even if your sheets are pristine, they're unlikely to feel welcoming if they're incredibly wrinkled; a side effect of tumbling through the dryer in a moisture-trapping wad. Thankfully, there are several tricks to prevent sheets from balling up in the dryer, from shaking them out after washing them to letting a clean, dry towel tumble through the load as moisture dissipates. One of the simplest anti-wadding methods involves tying sheets in loose knots. Some people do this to keep sheets from tangling in the washer, but it works in the dryer as well.
Even if you've chosen the best possible washer and dryer, bulky sheets and blankets have a knack for wadding up when they're being spun in these machines. Long story short, it's a matter of physics. You may find yourself with sheets that are not only knotted and wrinkled but still damp after an entire drying cycle. The problem stems from gravity, circular motion, and the surface area of larger linens. When your dryer starts tumbling its contents, these forces team up to make your sheets ball up. Forming a loose knot with your sheets before drying them works with physics rather than against it. Plus, it discourages smaller items such as socks and pillowcases from getting caught in fitted-sheet corners since it blocks their paths to these pouch-like areas. Now, let's dive into how to properly use this technique.
Knotting your sheets to prevent damp, wrinkled wads
How you tie your sheets matters when using knots to prevent damp, twisted wads in your dryer. Technically, you'll need to create a half-knot. Grab two corners from one side of the sheet in your left hand and two corners from the other side in your right hand, then cross one hand over another to form a loop. Guide one set of corners through the loop and pull both ends of the sheet just a bit. The goal is to keep the half-knot loose, but not so loose that it unties itself immediately. If you'd like to watch a demonstration of this process, head to TikTok for an easy-to-follow video by user @nicirambles.
This hack is suitable for sheets of all sizes, as well as blankets, duvet covers, and other large linens that tend to wad up during a tumble dry. One exception is extra-fluffy comforters, which dry better if you place a rubber band around the middle. If you're drying smaller bed linens like crib sheets, popping them into a mesh dryer bag may be easier than knotting them loosely. Some sets of these products — certain multi-packs of Kimmama laundry bags, for instance — include extra-large bags that can be used to keep big sheets from forming a big, hard-to-dry blob. If the knotting hack isn't working out, you can stop your sheets from balling up with wool dryer balls. One hypoallergenic option is Molly's Suds wool dryer balls. As an added bonus, these hand-felted orbs double as a fabric softener.