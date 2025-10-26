The Best Way To Control Pesky Weeds That Are Growing Close To A Fence

Where your fence meets your lawn, there can be trouble. The no-man's land between where the edge of your lawnmower can reach and the fence is an area where weeds can establish a beachhead from which to spread their mayhem. Safe and natural weed control can be difficult. Enter: your trusty power trimmer to lead the fight against them. Often called string trimmers, these handy power tools are an effective way to keep those pesky weeds growing near your fence from getting out of control. Regular use of power trimmers will, over time, kill some persistent weeds completely. String trimmers are the best way to cut away weeds at the intersection between the bottom of your fence and the yard. Repetition is the key to effective weed control, and because string trimmers are so easy to use, that repetition is easy to achieve.

Many people use a string trimmer at their fence every time they mow their lawn. When using a string trimmer to remove weeds, hold the cutting head level with the ground. Start cutting high and work your way down to match the level of your grass.

When trimming at a fence, put the guard between the spinning string and the fence. The trimmer can harm wooden and plastic fences, actually cutting into the material, so care must be taken to avoid that from happening. On chain link fences, the danger is getting the string tangled in the links, making it imperative to never remove the guard. When using a string trimmer safety gear is important. Always wear closed-toed shoes, long pants, and eye protection. If using a gas-powered trimmer, wear hearing protection as well.