The Best Way To Control Pesky Weeds That Are Growing Close To A Fence
Where your fence meets your lawn, there can be trouble. The no-man's land between where the edge of your lawnmower can reach and the fence is an area where weeds can establish a beachhead from which to spread their mayhem. Safe and natural weed control can be difficult. Enter: your trusty power trimmer to lead the fight against them. Often called string trimmers, these handy power tools are an effective way to keep those pesky weeds growing near your fence from getting out of control. Regular use of power trimmers will, over time, kill some persistent weeds completely. String trimmers are the best way to cut away weeds at the intersection between the bottom of your fence and the yard. Repetition is the key to effective weed control, and because string trimmers are so easy to use, that repetition is easy to achieve.
Many people use a string trimmer at their fence every time they mow their lawn. When using a string trimmer to remove weeds, hold the cutting head level with the ground. Start cutting high and work your way down to match the level of your grass.
When trimming at a fence, put the guard between the spinning string and the fence. The trimmer can harm wooden and plastic fences, actually cutting into the material, so care must be taken to avoid that from happening. On chain link fences, the danger is getting the string tangled in the links, making it imperative to never remove the guard. When using a string trimmer safety gear is important. Always wear closed-toed shoes, long pants, and eye protection. If using a gas-powered trimmer, wear hearing protection as well.
Which string trimmer is right for your needs
There are basically three versions of this essential yard tool: gas-powered, corded electric trimmers, and cordless, battery-powered versions, but all have the same essential function. They use a tough string or wire spun at high speed to cut through grass and weeds. Gas-powered versions have the most power of the three and have the largest cutting diameter. Corded models are the next most powerful but are limited by the need to use an extension cord. Cordless machines have become more and more powerful than their early versions, and their once-high price has come down over time.
It's important that you follow a guide to buy the right kind of power trimmer for you needs. Gas-powered trimmers are most appropriate for very large yards or professional use. They tend to be the most expensive of the trimmer options, and though they are loud and emit exhaust pollution, the advantage is having heavy-duty power and a larger cutting diameter. Corded electric trimmers have plenty of power and are lighter overall than gas-powered models, with the primary limitation being the cord requirement. Cordless, battery-powered trimmers are reasonably powerful and highly mobile, but a common string trimmer problem for these models is that the batteries can die quickly. Having an extra battery available is a prudent measure to help you keep cutting. No matter what type you choose, power trimmers are the best way, through repeated cuttings, to keep those pesky weeds from growing close to your fence.