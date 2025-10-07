Does Vinegar Really Double As An Instant Bed Bug Killer?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Just the thought of bed bugs is enough to frighten even the bravest person. These little bloodsucking pests are so tiny that it's hard to see them; they're terribly difficult to get rid of once they're established and are just plain gross. The idea of them creeping out of their hiding places and feeding on you as you sleep is disturbing.

A question comes to mind: Is there an effective, homemade way to get rid of them? Some say vinegar is the answer, but that's only partially true. Vinegar is very limited in its effectiveness because it can't destroy their eggs and can't stop an infestation.

You can use a vinegar spray to kill the bed bugs that you see, but it is the ones you do not see that will continue to cause trouble, hence the need for a professional eradication service. For most homeowners, DIY pest control is achievable, but bed bugs are an exception. According to experts, over-the-counter and DIY methods of eliminating bed bugs almost always fail in the long run. It can also be difficult to find infestations because of the bed bug's nocturnal nature. So, you may think you've eliminated them from your bedding but not know that they are also living in your walls. For that reason, call the pros to get rid of bed bugs.