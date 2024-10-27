Here's How Bed Bugs Snuck Into Your Home (& What To Do About It)

The winter season means many will be spending more time indoors, so it's a perfect time to check for bed bugs. These pests have been documented as far back as ancient Greek contemporaries of Aristotle, and can be found in Africa, Asia, Europe, North and South America, and increasingly in Australia. Most bed bugs sneak into your home as stowaways on travel items like luggage, via used furniture, or attached to pets such as birds, and while it is possible to treat an infestation with proper cleaning measures, it could take months to do so.

It's important to note that having bed bugs is not the result of a dirty home, nor are they necessarily attracted to mess; any home is vulnerable. Anyone could have a pest problem. While though there are no cases of the blood-suckers transmitting diseases between individuals, they are still a huge nuisance. Bed bugs primarily leave bite marks on their victims, which may not appear or be felt for several days (leading to itching and sleeplessness), but in rare cases, people may experience severe allergic reactions.

Ideal places to check for bed bugs are headboards, box springs, frames, mattresses, and adjacent dressers, though they tend to live anywhere within 8 feet of humans: also inspect couches, laundry rooms, and school bags. Frequent hiding places may have spots of dried black or brown blood, shed exoskeletons, and a distinctly sweet odor. Be sure to wear gloves during any kind of inspection.