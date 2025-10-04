Stop Weeds From Growing Between Cracks And Pavers With An Easy Homemade Mixture

Some plants like thyme make great ground covers to plant between flagstones, pavers, even cracks in sidewalks or driveways. But without those ground covers blocking the emergence of rival plants, you're likely to find weeds growing there instead. Weeds are natural opportunists, growing in any little bit of soil they can find, even soil that you didn't even know was there. You can run to your nearest garden centers and spend $20 or so on some synthetic weed killer to rid you of the problem, though many chemical weed killers come with problems of their own, including health hazards and unwanted environmental side effects. Weeds also increasingly develop resistance to herbicides, making them less effective over time. Fortunately, you don't even need to leave your home to find a simple, safe alternative to those toxic-by-design weed killers. It's right there in your kitchen: Dish soap.

Just as simple soap and water wash away dirt, kill germs, and break down grease, dish soap and water can make life difficult for plants, which is why it's an especially useful herbicide for weeds growing between cracks and pavers. Soap is made of fatty acids and alkaline substances. As research published in Frontiers in Plant Science explains, the fatty acids in soaps strip away the waxy surface of some weeds, causing the leaves to dry out and the plant to die. There are other natural methods of suppressing weeds, including killing weeds with vinegar, but soap sprays were found by multiple studies to be more effective than vinegar, and you probably didn't need a scientific study to tell you that dish soap smells better, too.