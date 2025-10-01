If You See A Tree Painted Orange, Don't Ignore It — Here's Why

If you're a hiker, you may know that "blazes" are indicators on trees or rocks that mark your trail. Hikers can make their own temporary blazes using chalk, but there are more permanent ones painted on trees for a variety of reasons. White blazes have marked the historic Appalachian Trail since the early 1930s. Blue blazes indicate that there's a spur trail that may lead to a campground or point of interest. The "AT" also uses yellow, brown, green, and other colors. Multiple blazes might mark a change in direction, the end of a trail, or another change. But these markings aren't limited to just trail directions. If you see a tree painted purple, this could indicate a boundary tree on someone's private property. But what if you see a tree painted with an orange mark? Like its purple counterpart, it is likely not a trail marker but an indication that the tree has been selected for some sort of management, and you could be in trouble if you damage or cut it down.

If you're on federal land, the U.S. Forest Service uses orange markings to indicate "leave trees," which are trees that should be left standing when timber is harvested in the area. Leaving a handful of trees is important for the forest to regrow after clearcutting. "Leave trees" are also marked orange because of their importance for maintaining the integrity of the wildlife habitat. Even dead trees can be marked orange if they support wildlife. Trees marked orange might also indicate the boundary of a federal cutting area, meaning they shouldn't be cut down either. The Forest Service marks boundary trees with three orange horizontal slash lines at eye level, while "leave trees" are marked with an orange band around the trunk.