Think Twice Before Planting These 5 Trees — They're Banned In Several US States

Imagine this embarrassing scenario: There's a knock on your front door. You open the door to encounter not your all-too-friendly internet salesperson but two serious-looking officials with clipboards and tablets. "Good morning," they say, "we're with the government and we're here to seize your tree. You've planted an invasive species that's banned in our state. Arborists are on their way, and you will be billed for the removal."

It might not go exactly like this, but believe it or not, it's not far from the truth. In many states, some widely planted trees have become a public menace. Many trees were planted in the United States with the good intention of growing them as shade trees. Many are fruit trees you should rethink growing, even if they are food for humans or wildlife. Still others were meant as ornamental delights sold in garden centers, only to have them outcompete native species and take over entire regions.

No region of the country is immune to tree invaders: Wisconsin bans the sawtooth oak (Quercus acutissima) while many parts of Florida prohibit the aptly named devil tree (Alstonia macrophylla). If your tree is on the USDA's Federal Noxious Weed list, federal officials also have the right to destroy your tree, but not every state bans trees. Contact your state's cooperative extension service to see what's prohibited in your state.