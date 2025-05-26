Eight Fruit Trees You Should Rethink Growing And Eight You Should Try Instead

Johnny Appleseed got it right: the common apple tree (Malus domestica) is not native to North America, but it's also not considered invasive. Other fruit trees, however, are not so benign. Introduced by well-intended importers, non-native fruit trees can be invasive, crowding out native tree species and reducing the food sources and habitats of native birds, pollinators, and mammals. It is even illegal to plant some fruit trees, like white mulberries, in some states or local communities.

But even native fruit trees can also cause a mess, produce toxic fruits, or just stink up your yard. Next time you're thinking of adding a fruit tree to your yard, consider swapping out trees that can cause problems for those which have few if any downside. Even fruit trees that produce food inedible to humans will still give you the pleasure of watching native wildlife feast on the abundant fruits. So, before you go planting fruit trees, make sure you know what to plant — and what not to plant.