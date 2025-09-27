Avoid Disaster When Selecting Wood 2x4s: The Twisted Problem Of Big Box Lumber

DIY woodworking projects are among the most practical and satisfying home improvement efforts to be found. As a professional woodworker, I've helped countless people successfully make shelves, step stools, cabinets, storage boxes, shoe racks, and so much more. Before you start cutting and joining for your project, the first task is to procure the lumber you will be using. Buying lumber can be intimidating for many folks, mostly because they are unsure how to judge the quality of the wood. One concern is the fear of buying substandard wood that will twist or warp. This concern may be exacerbated by the horror stories of folks purchasing substandard lumber from big box stores. What's a DIYer to do? No worries, I've got your back.

Many DIY woodworking projects are built from softwood lumber. Softwoods are species like pine, spruce, cedar, redwood, Douglas fir, and others. This lumber is perfectly good for making woodworking projects as long as you purchase the higher-quality grades of softwood. It comes in dimensioned sizes, like 1x4, 2x4, 1x6, and so on. Those names roughly correspond to their true dimensions. For instance, all types of 2x4s measure roughly 2 inches thick by about 4 inches wide. At big box stores, the lumber would be considered "select" and graded either C or D. If you are buying at a standard lumberyard, you'd also ask for select lumber in either C or D grade. It will be smoother and have fewer and smaller knots than lower grades. It does cost slightly more, but the increase in quality is worth it.