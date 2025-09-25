See A Purple Pumpkin On Someone's Porch? Don't Ignore It — Here's Why
With Halloween just around the corner, it's only a matter of time until you start seeing festive decorations popping up all over the neighborhood. From skeletons and witches to spider webs and pumpkins, Halloween decorations can be wonderfully over-the-top and creative. These days, people are thinking outside the box and decorating for Halloween with colors other than orange and black. However, if you see a purple pumpkin on your neighbor's front porch, there may be a more profound meaning for the hue for those living with epilepsy.
A pumpkin painted purple can be a symbol of something so much more important. Similar to how a teal porch pumpkin indicates a safe household for trick-or-treaters with food allergies, the presence of a purple pumpkin on the stoop may signal the household's participation in the Purple Pumpkin Project. This initiative was created to help spread awareness and raise money for the epilepsy community. Founded in September 2012 by Ron Lamontagne after his youngest son was diagnosed with the seizure disorder, the goal of the Purple Pumpkin Project is to create a unique statement pumpkin that encourages others to ask, "Why is your pumpkin purple?" Lamontagne wanted participants to answer the question by providing information about epilepsy, both to bolster awareness and understanding, as well as to support, advocate, and fundraise for those in the community affected by seizure disorders.
Purple Halloween pumpkins promote epilepsy awareness, education, and community support
According to the Epilepsy Foundation, more than 3.4 million Americans live with epilepsy, a brain disorder that causes recurring seizures. As the fourth most common neurological disorder worldwide, the community of individuals and families affected by epilepsy is vast. Therefore, it's no surprise that Ron Lamontagne's purple pumpkins resonated and gained rapid, far-reaching support within mere weeks of launching his Purple Pumpkin Project Facebook page. Thirteen years later, the fundraising and awareness project remains strong by spreading information, support, and opportunities to contribute financial donations through local communities and via social media.
In addition to epilepsy advocacy and understanding, the presence of a purple pumpkin on someone's porch can also be a marker for a safer, more inclusive trick-or-treating experience for those with seizure disorders, indicating that someone who lives there either has epilepsy or knows how to properly respond to a seizure. Additionally, it may indicate that the stop is seizure disorder-friendly. An example of this is not using strobe lights in decorations, as they can trigger seizures for those with the disorder who are photosensitive.
If a child is carrying a purple trick-or-treating bucket, it may serve as a visual signal that the child has epilepsy or another seizure disorder, so others are aware of the possibility that the trick-or-treater is prone to seizure activity during Halloween festivities. These purple pumpkins can help parents of children prone to seizures navigate an evening of trick-or-treating with more inclusivity, support, and compassion.
So the next time you see a purple pumpkin on someone's porch, don't ignore it – ask them, "Why is your pumpkin purple?" so they can tell you more about epilepsy and how you can help. Better yet, join in the fun by grabbing your purple paint, decorating your own pumpkin, and brushing up on your own knowledge of epilepsy to help spread the message of this important cause in a meaningful way this Halloween.
For more information about the Purple Pumpkin Project and epilepsy, please visit the website for the Epilepsy Foundation.