See A Purple Pumpkin On Someone's Porch? Don't Ignore It — Here's Why

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, more than 3.4 million Americans live with epilepsy, a brain disorder that causes recurring seizures. As the fourth most common neurological disorder worldwide, the community of individuals and families affected by epilepsy is vast. Therefore, it's no surprise that Ron Lamontagne's purple pumpkins resonated and gained rapid, far-reaching support within mere weeks of launching his Purple Pumpkin Project Facebook page. Thirteen years later, the fundraising and awareness project remains strong by spreading information, support, and opportunities to contribute financial donations through local communities and via social media.

In addition to epilepsy advocacy and understanding, the presence of a purple pumpkin on someone's porch can also be a marker for a safer, more inclusive trick-or-treating experience for those with seizure disorders, indicating that someone who lives there either has epilepsy or knows how to properly respond to a seizure. Additionally, it may indicate that the stop is seizure disorder-friendly. An example of this is not using strobe lights in decorations, as they can trigger seizures for those with the disorder who are photosensitive.

If a child is carrying a purple trick-or-treating bucket, it may serve as a visual signal that the child has epilepsy or another seizure disorder, so others are aware of the possibility that the trick-or-treater is prone to seizure activity during Halloween festivities. These purple pumpkins can help parents of children prone to seizures navigate an evening of trick-or-treating with more inclusivity, support, and compassion.

So the next time you see a purple pumpkin on someone's porch, don't ignore it – ask them, "Why is your pumpkin purple?" so they can tell you more about epilepsy and how you can help. Better yet, join in the fun by grabbing your purple paint, decorating your own pumpkin, and brushing up on your own knowledge of epilepsy to help spread the message of this important cause in a meaningful way this Halloween.

For more information about the Purple Pumpkin Project and epilepsy, please visit the website for the Epilepsy Foundation.