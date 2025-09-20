If You See A Teal Pumpkin On Someone's Porch, Don't Ignore It — Here's Why
Halloween time is a busy time for homeowners with more than 80% of Americans decorating their homes for this big holiday in recent years. From the scariest haunted houses to more fun and chic Halloween decor (ever heard of a black-and-pink Halloween?), there are a ton of different directions you can go when decorating your home. Though your Halloween decor is probably geared towards creating that spooky holiday fun, it can also be used in a more thoughtful way. Enter the teal pumpkin! If you see one of these this Halloween it's good to know it's not just part of a unique holiday color scheme, it actually is sending an important message, that the home is safe for kiddos with food allergies.
Started by the Teal Pumpkin Project in 2012, teal pumpkins are used as a way to make Halloween safer and more inclusive for children with food allergies. By displaying a teal pumpkin at your home (not to be confused with the blue pumpkin signaling autism awareness), you're letting others know you are offering non-food items for trick-or-treaters. You can use things like glow sticks, stickers, and other fun toys. Don't worry you can still offer candy, the Teal Pumpkin Project desires to be all about inclusivity, just use separate bowls to help prevent contamination. Become a part of this initiative by showcasing your own teal pumpkin and then adding your home to an interactive map on the Teal Pumpkin Project's website for interested trick-or-treaters to find.
How to incorporate teal pumpkins in your Halloween decorations
Incorporating a teal pumpkin (or many!) can be a lot of fun. When creating your teal pumpkin you can use modern ways to decorate a pumpkin (no carving required!), like painting. Paint your pumpkin teal with a black jack-o'-lantern face, or get creative with a spooky teal skull face or little white ghosts on a teal background. You can also add touches like metallic teal paint, or glue on rustic dried flowers and leaves. If you love the traditional jack-o'-lantern, then go ahead and DIY the cutest pumpkin candles with a twist, by carving and then painting your pumpkin. To make your teal pumpkin even more visible, consider a teal pumpkin garland made of craft foam on your porch.
Teal will make a beautiful accent to all your other fall colors. It blends well with light neutrals like browns, creams, and beiges as well as darker colors. For Halloween, pair your teal pumpkin with charcoal, brown, and deep, dark magentas to create a haunting, dramatic porch display. But, make sure your teal pumpkin also stands out so that children with food allergies can recognize it. To assure it's seen, make sure you have adequate porch lighting or spotlights, or surround your little pumpkin with battery-powered outdoor string lights. These color pairings utilize Halloween color schemes that go beyond orange and black and will give you one of the most uniquely decorated homes on the block while advocating for an important topic that keeps trick-or-treating safe and enjoyable for everyone!