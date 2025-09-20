If You See A Teal Pumpkin On Someone's Porch, Don't Ignore It — Here's Why

Halloween time is a busy time for homeowners with more than 80% of Americans decorating their homes for this big holiday in recent years. From the scariest haunted houses to more fun and chic Halloween decor (ever heard of a black-and-pink Halloween?), there are a ton of different directions you can go when decorating your home. Though your Halloween decor is probably geared towards creating that spooky holiday fun, it can also be used in a more thoughtful way. Enter the teal pumpkin! If you see one of these this Halloween it's good to know it's not just part of a unique holiday color scheme, it actually is sending an important message, that the home is safe for kiddos with food allergies.

Started by the Teal Pumpkin Project in 2012, teal pumpkins are used as a way to make Halloween safer and more inclusive for children with food allergies. By displaying a teal pumpkin at your home (not to be confused with the blue pumpkin signaling autism awareness), you're letting others know you are offering non-food items for trick-or-treaters. You can use things like glow sticks, stickers, and other fun toys. Don't worry you can still offer candy, the Teal Pumpkin Project desires to be all about inclusivity, just use separate bowls to help prevent contamination. Become a part of this initiative by showcasing your own teal pumpkin and then adding your home to an interactive map on the Teal Pumpkin Project's website for interested trick-or-treaters to find.