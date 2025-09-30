The Affordable Solution That Prevents Weeds From Sprouting Through Gravel
Keeping weeds under control is one of those Sisyphean tasks that plague us in our modern world. Aligned against much larger world problems, it is a tiny consideration, but when you look at weeds poking through your gravel, it is still a true annoyance, and you want to avoid mistakes when killing them. Which raises the question, "Is there an inexpensive way to prevent or at least deter weeds from growing up through gravel?" The answer is yes, but with a large asterisk at the end of the sentence. If you are installing a gravel landscaped area or footpath, one additional step you can take is to put a layer of plastic sheeting under the gravel. It's an extra step because properly installed gravel does impede weed growth rather well. That being said, plastic prevents light, water, and air from getting to the soil, and there are no plants, weeds, or otherwise that can live without these three elements in any amount.
Installing plastic sheeting is easy enough, and that is one of its real advantages. Cut it to the size of the area or width of the walkway and lay it down just before you begin to put down the layers of crushed rock, sand, and gravel. Plastic sheeting in a heavier or more robust thickness (measured in mils) will survive longer, but will still be inexpensive (with cost being a con of traditional landscape fabric). Overlap joined edges to ensure effective coverage, then start layering the gravel installation. However, there are a few things to take into consideration.
The problems with putting plastic sheeting under gravel
The idea of putting plastic sheeting under gravel to prevent weeds is logical. But how effective is it in practice? In the short term, it is tremendously effective at stopping weed growth through gravel, but the longer term is different. Plastic breaks down over time. Holes will get punched through its thickness, and eventually it will fail in its weed-preventing task. It is hard to quantify the benefit of the plastic, because properly installed gravel prevents weed growth. Because it is impervious to water, the plastic can cause puddling if it prevents proper drainage. Because it stops the air, light, and water from reaching the soil under the plastic, the microbes and other organic components of the soil will degrade. Lastly, as it breaks down, pieces of it will migrate, adding to the problem of plastic pollution in the environment.
For those reasons, most professional landscapers generally do not put plastic under gravel. If you are using it in a small area, a patch of gravel here or there, it can be an excellent choice. Large areas are subject to the problems listed above. Getting rid of weeds is an ongoing and sometimes annoying task. Thankfully, there are foolproof ways to get rid of weeds over the long run in your gravel after it is installed.
Preventing weed growth is a powerful dream for many of us. So much so that gallons of ink and billions of pixels have been employed to teach weed prevention. Plastic sheeting can be very helpful as a short-term solution. But weeds are persistent; take any advice that claims 100% prevention with a grain of salt. Sisyphean indeed.