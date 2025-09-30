The Affordable Solution That Prevents Weeds From Sprouting Through Gravel

Keeping weeds under control is one of those Sisyphean tasks that plague us in our modern world. Aligned against much larger world problems, it is a tiny consideration, but when you look at weeds poking through your gravel, it is still a true annoyance, and you want to avoid mistakes when killing them. Which raises the question, "Is there an inexpensive way to prevent or at least deter weeds from growing up through gravel?" The answer is yes, but with a large asterisk at the end of the sentence. If you are installing a gravel landscaped area or footpath, one additional step you can take is to put a layer of plastic sheeting under the gravel. It's an extra step because properly installed gravel does impede weed growth rather well. That being said, plastic prevents light, water, and air from getting to the soil, and there are no plants, weeds, or otherwise that can live without these three elements in any amount.

Installing plastic sheeting is easy enough, and that is one of its real advantages. Cut it to the size of the area or width of the walkway and lay it down just before you begin to put down the layers of crushed rock, sand, and gravel. Plastic sheeting in a heavier or more robust thickness (measured in mils) will survive longer, but will still be inexpensive (with cost being a con of traditional landscape fabric). Overlap joined edges to ensure effective coverage, then start layering the gravel installation. However, there are a few things to take into consideration.