Grow These Two Gorgeous Plants Together Near Your Home To Naturally Repel Spiders

Spiders are one of nature's most useful pesticides, keeping down the populations of bugs that bring disease or eat your plants. They are also great food for the birds that may visit your yard. But if you have a mortal dread of spiders or just don't want them near your home, there are ways to keep them at bay. You can keep spiders out of the house with several natural scents they can't stand, or you can just as easily grow two garden favorites — mums (Chrysanthemum spp.) and marigolds (Tagetes spp.) — on your deck or porch or around your foundation. Both tactics can repel spiders without you having to resort to chemical deterrents, but mums and marigolds also add beauty to your home.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that spiders, in general, avoid strongly scented plants. While there are few studies of marigolds or chrysanthemums used as spider repellents, both plants are well-known for their bug-repellent properties. Marigolds or their essential oils have been shown to repel mosquitoes, beetles, and sandflies, while chrysanthemums contain natural oils that are extracted to make a natural insecticide, pyrethrum, which makes chrysanthemums double as a mosquito repellent. Chrysanthemum oil has also been proven to repel insects like flies, ants, and cockroaches, as well as ticks, which are a type of arachnid. So it stands to reason that spiders, another arachnid, would be repelled by the scent of it.