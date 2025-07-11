The Beautiful Flower That Doubles As A Powerful Mosquito-Repellent

The study from Duke University found that the mosquitoes' scent receptors were highly sensitive to even trace amounts of pyrethrum, so simply planting chrysanthemums in your garden may help encourage them to avoid your backyard. However, in order to maximize the plant's effectiveness, it is best to release some of its oils by trimming the plant or even rubbing some of the crushed leaves on your skin. This will ensure that the mosquito will be able to smell the pyrethrum and know to stay away. As an added bonus, chrysanthemums can also be used to stop insects from harming the other plants in your garden as well. To do so, plant the flowers 1 to 1½ feet from the area you wish to protect. If you prefer your garden to have a more streamlined look, you may want to consider planting the 'mums' as a border or grouping them together to fill out an existing landscaped flower bed.

One benefit of trialing chrysanthemums as a plant that repels mosquitoes is that pyrethrum does not affect birds or mammals and is not absorbed through skin, so it is commonly believed to be a safer option to have around children and pets. However, some people may still find that they are allergic to this ingredient, particularly those who react poorly to ragweed. If you are concerned that you or someone else may be allergic, it is worth planting just one or two to test the effects before filling your garden with chrysanthemums. Also, it is important to consult a physician or veterinarian (for your pets) prior to planting. Keep in mind, too, that the study was conducted on a limited number of mosquito species, so the pyrethrum may not be as useful for mosquitoes common to your area. It is generally recommended to keep some commercially available insect repellent on hand when trying out alternatives to ensure that you are kept safe from mosquitoes and the diseases they may carry.