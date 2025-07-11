The Beautiful Flower That Doubles As A Powerful Mosquito-Repellent
Mosquitoes are one guest most of us would rather not invite to our next summer barbecue. But as chemical repellents become less effective and popular, many people are on the lookout for more natural and helpful alternatives to save themselves from those frustratingly itchy bites. One such natural deterrent can be planted right in your garden.
Did you know that one of the oldest known mosquito repellents is actually made from crushed up chrysanthemum flowers (Chrysanthemum indicum)? A study from Duke University has shown that this attractive plant contains an ingredient called pyrethrum, which bonds to the mosquito's nerve cells and paralyzes them on impact. As a result, mosquitoes have developed sensitive olfactory receptors that alert them to the presence of this substance and help them avoid it. While the study was conducted on only one type of mosquito, the researchers found similar odor detectors in six other kinds as well, suggesting this may be a helpful repellent for a variety of different mosquito species. So, given that these pesky insects can be frustrating, cause uncomfortable bites, and even spread disease, it may be worth trying out this attractive flower in your garden to double as a helpful repellent to keep insects at bay.
How to use chrysanthemums as mosquito-repellent
The study from Duke University found that the mosquitoes' scent receptors were highly sensitive to even trace amounts of pyrethrum, so simply planting chrysanthemums in your garden may help encourage them to avoid your backyard. However, in order to maximize the plant's effectiveness, it is best to release some of its oils by trimming the plant or even rubbing some of the crushed leaves on your skin. This will ensure that the mosquito will be able to smell the pyrethrum and know to stay away. As an added bonus, chrysanthemums can also be used to stop insects from harming the other plants in your garden as well. To do so, plant the flowers 1 to 1½ feet from the area you wish to protect. If you prefer your garden to have a more streamlined look, you may want to consider planting the 'mums' as a border or grouping them together to fill out an existing landscaped flower bed.
One benefit of trialing chrysanthemums as a plant that repels mosquitoes is that pyrethrum does not affect birds or mammals and is not absorbed through skin, so it is commonly believed to be a safer option to have around children and pets. However, some people may still find that they are allergic to this ingredient, particularly those who react poorly to ragweed. If you are concerned that you or someone else may be allergic, it is worth planting just one or two to test the effects before filling your garden with chrysanthemums. Also, it is important to consult a physician or veterinarian (for your pets) prior to planting. Keep in mind, too, that the study was conducted on a limited number of mosquito species, so the pyrethrum may not be as useful for mosquitoes common to your area. It is generally recommended to keep some commercially available insect repellent on hand when trying out alternatives to ensure that you are kept safe from mosquitoes and the diseases they may carry.