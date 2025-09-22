The Unexpected Household Staple That Doubles As A Powerful Weed Killer

"What is a weed? A plant whose virtues have not yet been discovered," is a quote attributed to Ralph Waldo Emerson. That may be true, but until those virtues come to the fore, we will continue to consider weeds as backyard enemy number one. Getting rid of those weeds is a problem with many possible solutions; the question being which is best for you. You may shy away from industrial herbicides, especially if you have kids or pets. One possible household chemical that folks often overlook is borax. Commonly employed to boost laundry detergent power, borax can also be employed to kill weeds naturally, just like other household staples, baking soda and vinegar. Both borax and baking soda are desiccants that remove all the water from the plant's cells, killing them effectively.

Borax, or sodium borate, is a white crystalline powder that is found in nature. It is powerfully alkaline with a PH a little north of 9.05 (compared to baking soda at 8.4). As each ascending number in the PH scale is ten times larger than the previous number, borax is considerably more alkaline (chemically base). That increased alkalinity means it is much more deadly to plants, and can even kill certain pests such as ants. It also means that care should be taken to keep the powder away from your skin and to avoid breathing it in (it can irritate mucus membranes).