The Smart Tennis Ball Hack That'll Bring Your Scuffed Up Floors Back To Life

There's nothing like scuff marks to ruin a clean floor. Think about it: Even if you dust, vacuum, and mop on a regular schedule, a floor can still look dirty if it's riddled with scuff marks. In fact, the marks might be the reason why your hardwood floors look dull even after cleaning them. There are also many possible causes of scuff marks, but generally, they appear when items like furniture or shoes drag across the floor. Similarly, if you live with dogs or cats, their claws can create streaks and marks as they move around the house. In both scenarios, the movements apply friction to the floor, leaving behind unsightly streaks and lines.

While scuff marks are a normal byproduct of daily living, it's worth removing them as soon as they appear. This will keep your floors looking fresh and new. Enter the humble tennis ball, an object that is surprisingly useful for banishing floor marks. It's thanks to its soft felt covering, which has the right texture for gently lifting up the lines. Let's talk about how to use this handy piece of sports equipment to bring your floors back to life.