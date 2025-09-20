The Smart Tennis Ball Hack That'll Bring Your Scuffed Up Floors Back To Life
There's nothing like scuff marks to ruin a clean floor. Think about it: Even if you dust, vacuum, and mop on a regular schedule, a floor can still look dirty if it's riddled with scuff marks. In fact, the marks might be the reason why your hardwood floors look dull even after cleaning them. There are also many possible causes of scuff marks, but generally, they appear when items like furniture or shoes drag across the floor. Similarly, if you live with dogs or cats, their claws can create streaks and marks as they move around the house. In both scenarios, the movements apply friction to the floor, leaving behind unsightly streaks and lines.
While scuff marks are a normal byproduct of daily living, it's worth removing them as soon as they appear. This will keep your floors looking fresh and new. Enter the humble tennis ball, an object that is surprisingly useful for banishing floor marks. It's thanks to its soft felt covering, which has the right texture for gently lifting up the lines. Let's talk about how to use this handy piece of sports equipment to bring your floors back to life.
How to use a tennis ball floor hack for scuff marks
Needless to say, this is one of those genius floor cleaning hacks you'll wish you knew sooner. Simply grab a clean tennis ball, get on your hands and knees, then rub the ball on the mark. Be sure to apply a bit of pressure to efficiently buff away the streak. Alternatively, if kneeling on the floor feels uncomfortable, you can use this hack while standing. To do this, use a craft knife or box cutter to cut an "x" in the tennis ball, then secure it on the end of a mop or broom handle. This way, you can stand and use the handle to move the tennis ball on the floor.
Worth noting, this tennis ball trick can be used on any type of floor, whether you're removing scuff marks from vinyl plank flooring, hardwood, or tiles. Your tennis ball can also be used (i.e., you don't need to buy a brand new one), but it should be clean and free of dirt. Otherwise, you might end up transferring even more residue on your floor. It's also best to vacuum or sweep the area before buffing away the marks. This will give you clear and unobstructed access to the scuff marks.