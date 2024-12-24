Why Your Hardwood Floors Look Dull Even After Cleaning Them

The first culprit of your hardwood floors' continued haziness could be poor cleaning habits. When you go to mop, it's not going to work well if you haven't first swept up all the tracked in dirt and debris. Instead, you'll just be mopping around a bunch of muck and sealing it in with your cleaner. Make sure you sweep thoroughly, not forgetting to get underneath furniture.

If you want to make your hardwood floors shine like they are wet when it comes time to clean, make sure you're using the right stuff. There are a lot of products on the market to use for cleaning hardwood floors, but not all of them actually work — and some may even be the cause of the persistent dullness you see. Cheap wood floor cleaners or wood renewal products often leave a waxy, hazy residue behind on your floors thanks to ingredients like polish, soap, and oil. To first remove heavy buildup from these improper cleaners, use an ammonia solution of one cup of ammonia per one gallon of water. Be careful as you do, because if you use too much, it can damage your floor.

After, you can use a good cleaner to get the floor shining. Typically, one with a neutral pH is considered the best option (like this highly rated Bona hardwood floor cleaner). Follow these steps, and you'll get your hardwood floors' shine back in no time!