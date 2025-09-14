Want A Dark Green Lawn Fast? This Simple Fix Works Wonders

For many homeowners, a thick dark green lawn is their balm of Gilead, bringing peace and a wholesome feeling of goodwill to their lives. But woe to them should their lawn thin and yellow, a catastrophe of biblical proportions. How can a lawn fade from verdant to pale green? Is it a curse that needs to be countered? Nope, as usual, it's a science thing. Healthy lawns need the right environment to thrive. Sufficient water, non-compacted soil, proper mowing techniques, weed killing action, and proper nutrients. That last one often means fertilizer. One of those important components not included in every type of fertilizer is iron. All plants need certain minerals, and grass needs an appropriate amount of iron.

Iron is critical to the development of chlorophyll in green plants, which is the key component of photosynthesis. A plant uses photosynthesis to take carbon dioxide, water, and the energy from the sun to create sugars and oxygen. In fact, photosynthesis is the key to supporting life on Earth. Stepping back to your lawn, iron supports increases in chlorophyll, which in addition to keeping us all alive, makes your grass much greener. Also good.