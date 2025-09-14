Don't Do This! Aluminum Foil Can Ruin Your Oven

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For decades, people have used aluminum foil as a popular way to avoid messy baking and cooking, believing it also helps to preserve the longevity of ovens. In theory, using foil makes sense: lining the oven with it can prevent major spills when food boils over or takes a tumble. However, this practice might actually be doing much more harm than good in the kitchen.

Lining the bottom of your oven or covering its baking racks with foil is risky for several reasons. First, the foil can disrupt the appliance's airflow and circulation, particularly in gas ovens, where it can block the flame and cause temperature fluctuations. Such swings in temperature make it incredibly difficult to properly bake or cook food, which, at the outset, sounds like a recipe for a not-so-tasty meal, but on a practical level, also means you can cause your oven to overheat or otherwise malfunction. Blocking airflow is a danger no matter what kind of oven you have, gas or electric, and can compromise your appliance, causing a larger headache than it's worth. Furthermore, foil can retain and radiate extra heat, and such residual heat can lead to the oven prematurely burning out. If you're wondering why your oven isn't heating, perhaps rethink your use of aluminum foil in this way. With all of this in mind, there's actually one, big messy con for using aluminum foil in the oven too — the risk of partial melting and damaging your oven racks.