Why Your Gas Oven Isn't Heating Up (& How To Fix It)

Many people are understandably squeamish about problems with their gas appliances. The only things worse than not having your souffle ready on time is (or at least might be) exploding your home or gassing yourself. All of these things would, of course, put quite a damper on your dinner plans. Fortunately, if your gas oven isn't heating up, there's usually a simple explanation and often even a simple solution. Hunker spoke exclusively with Garret Bergstrom, virtual appliance expert at Frontdoor, about what might be going on when your oven isn't going on. There are two common causes, he said. "More often than not, the issue is related to ignition or gas supply."

Since most ovens have electronic ignition and all gas ovens should have a shut-off valve on the wall near the oven, the first steps in diagnosing (and potentially fixing) this problem are quick and intuitive. "You should confirm that the power in your home is working properly by plugging a small appliance, such a hair dryer, into a wall outlet and seeing if it turns on," Bergstrom said. "You should also ensure that the wall gas supply valve is in the 'on' position." Assuming the igniter is getting electricity and the burner is getting gas, the next step is to check the separate bake and broil systems. "Try both bake and broil options to determine if certain functions are working, or if the whole unit is affected. These are basic checkpoints."