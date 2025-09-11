Eliminate The Smoke Smell From A Home With A Few Items From Your Kitchen

Dry pantry items aren't the only kitchen staples that will help you root unwanted smoky smells out of the house. Cleaning with vinegar is one of the best ways to universally remove bad scents from afflicted rooms. For smoke smells in particular, vinegar is effective at working the scent out of surfaces like walls and floors. Wipe down affected rooms with a cloth moistened with white vinegar; just be sure to avoid fragile surfaces like granite and wood. Then, try placing bowls of white vinegar in particularly smelly rooms for several days to allow the odor to be absorbed by the liquid. The room should feel more refreshed after those few days.

As mentioned, sometimes smoke lingers in the upholstery of a room as well. Whether it be curtains or couch covers, smoke particles sitting on textiles will make that smell persist and get worse over time. For these pieces, you can also use vinegar in your laundry to help slice through the smell. Mix up a solution of white vinegar and hot water in equal parts and then soak the fabrics in the solution for at least an hour; you can even leave it overnight if the smoke smell is pungent. Afterwards, wash as normal to get the final smells out. You can also pour the vinegar-water solution into a spray bottle for a refreshing spritz onto smoky fabrics before letting them air dry, if the scent isn't too persistent. Whether you go wet or dry, coffee, baking soda, and vinegar are the kitchen items you'll want on hand after any smoke event in the house.