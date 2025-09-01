The Easy Trick That Makes Machine-Washing A Giant Comforter Totally Doable

Washing your bedding regularly should already be on your regular cleaning list. Sheets should be washed at least every two weeks, though weekly is best. But what about your comforter? The truth about how often you should wash your comforter is that it should be fully laundered every 1 to 2 months. Unfortunately, they're bulky and many people find them hard to wash. Often, they're crammed into the washer, making it hard to get fully clean. This can also cause the washing machine to become imbalanced, which could potentially damage the washing machine over time.

Fortunately there is a way to wash your comforter without damaging the blanket or the washing machine. As a bonus, your comforter will get cleaner than it would if you stuffed it in the washer in the usual way. Before heading to the laundry room though, start with the comforter spread out on the bed. Spot treat any stains or spots. Try a little bit of vinegar to remove common laundry stains. Then fold the comforter accordion-style before heading to the laundry room. This method works great because it will keep your comforter from becoming bunched up in the washing machine. That not only helps water and detergent more efficiently do their job, it keeps the weight evenly distributed and avoids imbalance in the machine.