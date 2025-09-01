The Easy Trick That Makes Machine-Washing A Giant Comforter Totally Doable
Washing your bedding regularly should already be on your regular cleaning list. Sheets should be washed at least every two weeks, though weekly is best. But what about your comforter? The truth about how often you should wash your comforter is that it should be fully laundered every 1 to 2 months. Unfortunately, they're bulky and many people find them hard to wash. Often, they're crammed into the washer, making it hard to get fully clean. This can also cause the washing machine to become imbalanced, which could potentially damage the washing machine over time.
Fortunately there is a way to wash your comforter without damaging the blanket or the washing machine. As a bonus, your comforter will get cleaner than it would if you stuffed it in the washer in the usual way. Before heading to the laundry room though, start with the comforter spread out on the bed. Spot treat any stains or spots. Try a little bit of vinegar to remove common laundry stains. Then fold the comforter accordion-style before heading to the laundry room. This method works great because it will keep your comforter from becoming bunched up in the washing machine. That not only helps water and detergent more efficiently do their job, it keeps the weight evenly distributed and avoids imbalance in the machine.
Fold instead of stuffing your comforter into the machine
To fold the comforter accordion-style, fold it half lengthwise. Then fold again in thirds. Pick one end up and fold it into an S shape (as in the photo above.) Place it into the washing machine vertically, with the S facing toward you. Once done, repeat the folds and place in the dryer to avoid bunching. Use a mild detergent, and skip the bleach or fabric softeners. It's also best to use cool or warm water and wash on a gentle cycle to minimize agitation. Once clean, dry it according to the care label. Toss in a couple of dryer balls or clean tennis balls to help fluff the comforter. Or, if you prefer, hang the comforter to dry.
Be careful not to overextend your washer or dryer. If your comforter is simply too big for your machines, there are other ways to clean it. Also, it is important to check the care label when cleaning your comforter. The accordion method works well for comforters that have synthetic fillers, but down comforters may need more delicate care, as do weighted blankets. For these, consider handwashing or spot cleaning instead of machine washing. To hand-wash your comforter, fill a clean bathtub with lukewarm water and detergent. Submerge the comforter, gently agitate, and let it soak for about 30 minutes. Drain and rinse very well. Remove as much excess water as possible and hang to dry. Down holds a lot of water, so make sure it's fully dry before using the bedding.