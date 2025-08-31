Prevent Sheets From Getting Balled Up In The Dryer With A Simple Folding Trick
If you've ever opened the dryer to find a giant, twisted bundle of sheets with damp pillowcases trapped inside, you've run into the dreaded blanket burrito. This common laundry issue happens because of how sheets move in the dryer without enough room, causing them to wrap themselves into a cocoon and trapping anything inside. Not only does this cause uneven drying and force you to run an extra cycle, but it can also lead to deep wrinkles, mildew smells from damp spots, and more wear and tear on your sheets over time. It's one of the most frustrating parts of washing bedding, especially when you're trying to save time and energy.
The good news? There's a surprisingly easy way to avoid this common sheet-washing mistake — no fancy gadgets required. By folding your sheets a certain way before tossing them in the dryer, you can stop the twisting and tangling before it starts. This simple method keeps sheets from turning into a spinning trap for the rest of your laundry, and it works for both fitted and flat styles. Once you make it a habit, you'll notice your sheets come out less wrinkled, drier, and way easier to fold. Let's walk through how to do it right.
Prevent blanket burritos by folding them first
Start by giving each sheet a good shake when it comes out of the washer, as this helps untangle any folds or twists that may have already formed during the spin cycle. Then, loosely fold your fitted and flat sheets into halves or thirds, just enough so they aren't full-sized but not tightly packed either. Check out our guide on how to fold bed sheets if you need a little extra guidance. Don't worry about perfect corners or crisp folds, just aim for a gentle bundle that lays flat and leaves space for air to move. By folding the sheets in advance, you ensure that they don't balloon up and swallow the rest of the bedding, or get roped together with other linens.
To boost the effectiveness of this method, toss in a few wool dryer balls or clean tennis balls before starting the cycle. This is one of the easiest ways to stop sheets from balling up, as they help separate layers while reducing clumps and static cling. Try to dry sheets in a smaller load without heavy items like jeans or towels, which can disrupt airflow and increase the chance of tangling. If you notice the sheets starting to bunch midway, it can also help to pause the dryer, shake everything out, and restart. With just a little prep, your sheets will come out soft, smooth, and totally burrito-free. Best of all, no extra dry time needed.