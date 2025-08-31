Prevent Sheets From Getting Balled Up In The Dryer With A Simple Folding Trick

If you've ever opened the dryer to find a giant, twisted bundle of sheets with damp pillowcases trapped inside, you've run into the dreaded blanket burrito. This common laundry issue happens because of how sheets move in the dryer without enough room, causing them to wrap themselves into a cocoon and trapping anything inside. Not only does this cause uneven drying and force you to run an extra cycle, but it can also lead to deep wrinkles, mildew smells from damp spots, and more wear and tear on your sheets over time. It's one of the most frustrating parts of washing bedding, especially when you're trying to save time and energy.

The good news? There's a surprisingly easy way to avoid this common sheet-washing mistake — no fancy gadgets required. By folding your sheets a certain way before tossing them in the dryer, you can stop the twisting and tangling before it starts. This simple method keeps sheets from turning into a spinning trap for the rest of your laundry, and it works for both fitted and flat styles. Once you make it a habit, you'll notice your sheets come out less wrinkled, drier, and way easier to fold. Let's walk through how to do it right.