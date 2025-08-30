Keep Pesky Fleas Away With A Sweet-Smelling Essential Oil Trick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's hard to put in a good word for fleas. Even the important role that they play in ecosystems is too gross to describe here. The best that can be said is that make great food for frogs, toads, spiders, and lizards, among other animals. Sadly, the pets we love in our homes are not among those other animals. There are ways to get rid of fleas without using bug bombs or resorting to nasty chemicals. Fortunately, thyme oil is a natural flea repellent used in a handful of commercial flea treatment products, and it's also an easy DIY thyme essential oil spray that you can make to keep fleas away.

Many commercial flea and tick products contain toxic synthetic compounds, including the "forever chemicals" known as PFAS. The common flea treatment chemical fipronil has proven toxic to honeybees, fish, invertebrates, and birds. Other chemicals have shown up in bird nests and rivers, and can even possibly affect the emotional and cognitive behavior of your pets. Essential oils like thyme can be harmful, too, but when diluted and handled properly, they are safe and effective. As natural ingredients, they break down easily and won't remain in the soil for decades, nor harmful to wildlife.