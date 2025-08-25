Popular Products You Should Never Use To Clean Granite Countertops

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Granite countertops: they're hard as rock! Probably because they are rock. Granite countertops should stand up to the worst abuse and the most powerful cleaning chemicals we can get our hands on — but nope.

Yes, granite is technically rock, but that is, in fact, why we need to be discriminating in what type of cleaners we use on our granite countertops. Granite is the most common igneous rock, it's a mashed together matrix of feldspar, quartz and other minerals. This mixture is strongly affected by acids that can break down the minerals. For that reason, using acidic cleaners like vinegar on our granite countertops is a very bad idea. In fact, there are many types of countertops you should never clean with vinegar. But what other cleaning products should we avoid?

Before we start naming names, here's some additional background on granite countertops that may be useful. The benefits of granite countertops are many; they are long lasting, resistant to heat, and hard to scratch. Granite countertops are fairly durable. They are beautiful and are also environmentally friendly with a low carbon footprint if locally sourced, and they can be recycled. Further, if they are damaged, they can be professionally restored. While they are expensive, they also add considerable value to your home if you choose to sell it. There are many reasons to choose a granite countertop.