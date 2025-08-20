The Popular Disinfectant Spray You Might Want To Avoid Using

Germs can be deadly or cause serious illness, but so can the disinfectants that we use to kill them. While it's tempting to reach for the strongest cleaner possible, why use toxic household items when you don't need to, and when safer, more environmentally friendly alternatives exist that can do just as good a job? Lysol Disinfectant Spray is a classic case of overkill – unless you live in the infectious disease ward of your local hospital, there's likely no reason to use such a powerful household cleaner – and serious reasons not to use it.

Lysol Disinfectant Spray "kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria," including cold and flu, the COVID-19 virus, and measles, according to the product's website. That sounds great, but it's the 0.1% that the disinfectant doesn't kill that should cause concern. What applies to humans also applies to germs: What doesn't kill them makes them stronger. Increasingly, bacteria have shown alarming resistance to common household cleaners, including quaternary ammonium compounds (QACs), like those in Lysol Disinfectant Spray. One of those QACs, ammonium hydroxide, is "a known environmental hazard," according to the Lab for Health and Environmental Informatics at SUNY Polytechnic Institute. Those same compounds (and others) have led the Environmental Working Group (EWG) to give Lysol Disinfectant Spray an F for its safety. According to the EWG, the spray's mipo-borate shows clear evidence of endocrine disruption and may damage fertility and unborn children. EWG also gives D grades to other ingredients for being very toxic to aquatic life, for causing severe skin burns and eye damage, and for provoking allergic reactions.