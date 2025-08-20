Two Easy And Affordable Ways To Cover A Concrete Patio In Style

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

So you inherited a home with a concrete patio in your yard? Or, maybe, you instantly regretted pouring down a single concrete slab even before it dried? It's not too late — or too hard — to make something good out of this drab, gray surface. If you have a sterile concrete patio that you thought would be a pretty patio but really just feels like, well, a slab of concrete, there are a number of ways you can cover it and convert it into a vibrant outdoor space. This way, your patio can be an extension of your home, not just an easy way to cover bare dirt.

The first thing to do is clean it and seal it. If you are placing something over your concrete patio, you don't want the layer underneath to slowly crumble from use or collect water in its cracks. Scrub your concrete with a concrete floor cleaner and a sponge or stiff brush. Repair and hide small cracks in the concrete, then let it dry. You can then cover the concrete in a number of ways, depending on what you intend to use your patio for. If you want to maintain the flat surface of the concrete, you can paint it with chic colors that can also resist frequent foot traffic (like RTG deck, porch, and patio paint). This will allow you to mask the concrete yet still get use out of it. You might also consider covering the patio entirely with a pergola or canopy, or screening the area in for a mosquito-free evening outdoors. Add an outdoor heater for those crisp autumn nights when you're not ready to retreat indoors. Or, try elevating your concrete patio with decor by following these tips that add style without breaking the bank.