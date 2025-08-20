Two Easy And Affordable Ways To Cover A Concrete Patio In Style
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
So you inherited a home with a concrete patio in your yard? Or, maybe, you instantly regretted pouring down a single concrete slab even before it dried? It's not too late — or too hard — to make something good out of this drab, gray surface. If you have a sterile concrete patio that you thought would be a pretty patio but really just feels like, well, a slab of concrete, there are a number of ways you can cover it and convert it into a vibrant outdoor space. This way, your patio can be an extension of your home, not just an easy way to cover bare dirt.
The first thing to do is clean it and seal it. If you are placing something over your concrete patio, you don't want the layer underneath to slowly crumble from use or collect water in its cracks. Scrub your concrete with a concrete floor cleaner and a sponge or stiff brush. Repair and hide small cracks in the concrete, then let it dry. You can then cover the concrete in a number of ways, depending on what you intend to use your patio for. If you want to maintain the flat surface of the concrete, you can paint it with chic colors that can also resist frequent foot traffic (like RTG deck, porch, and patio paint). This will allow you to mask the concrete yet still get use out of it. You might also consider covering the patio entirely with a pergola or canopy, or screening the area in for a mosquito-free evening outdoors. Add an outdoor heater for those crisp autumn nights when you're not ready to retreat indoors. Or, try elevating your concrete patio with decor by following these tips that add style without breaking the bank.
How to cover a concrete patio with furniture
If you want to turn a boring patio into a relaxing seating area, you can place one or more all-weather rugs to go underneath furniture. Rugs soften sounds and dampen the heat reflected off hard concrete. Depending on the mood you want to create, you can choose brightly colored rugs for a child's play area, along with a toy bin, or more muted tones for evening relaxation. Or try a vacation-themed all-weather rug — say, with beachy vibes (like the HiiaRug 6 x 9 palm frond mat for only $34.99), waves, or boats — and set up some tiki torches for some wallet-friendly ambiance. You can even find gently used rugs for a great price on the resale market through Facebook Marketplace. If you're planning on using your patio as an outdoor dining area, make sure your rugs are fireproof, then add a grill, a stove, or a pizza oven. Set up a farmhouse table and chairs with an umbrella, and you're ready for a late-summer barbecue.
Set up a relaxing hammock, porch rocker, or eucalyptus lounger (like the highly-rated but wallet-friendly outdoor lounge chair from Ciokea) and side table to allow you to chill out after a long day at work. If you want company out there, add an all-weather patio sofa, a set of benches, or a set of all-weather Adirondack chairs to upgrade your outdoor space. Throw a blanket on the sofa or hammock and place a fire pit nearby to make for some cozy evening comfort.
How to cover a concrete patio with plants
You can create distinct zones and gathering areas using plants to separate out the space of your concrete patio. Create a privacy wall using tall planted palm trees for a quiet reading area, or line the borders of your patio with large planters to establish a border between the patio and the rest of your yard. The MinCHI planters from Amazon offer ample support for larger plants while still being on the affordable side. Or, install a potting bench at one end for a work station, then fill your remaining space with a mixture of plants and seating.
If your patio slab is just outside your door, you can build a raised bed to grow a kitchen herb garden or a potager of herbs and vegetables, starting with an herb kit like the HOMEGROWN herb garden starter kit. This way, you can just step outside your door and snip off some oregano for your fresh pizza, or give the kids some fresh cherry tomatoes to pop in their mouths for an afternoon snack. Grow some lettuce, tomatoes, basil, and cucumbers and all you need is oil and vinegar for a quick, light meal. On your potting bench you can even add a portable mini-greenhouse like the Wironlst mini greenhouse to get an early-season start on your herb garden and keep them growing later into the fall. Or, for an even more cost-effective option, make your own mini greenhouse with upside-down Tupperware containers following this tutorial from @BalconiaGarden.