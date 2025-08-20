Breathe New Life Into An Empty Glass Yogurt Jar With A Clever Upcycling Idea

When you come across someone who knows how to tie obscure and useful knots, it's like encountering the magic of ancient, arcane skills. It calls to mind one of those guys blowing glass in tourist towns, or a blacksmith hammering out a sword or something at a park's history day. (And when you get the knots and the blacksmith together, you might just end up with something like Frodo's mithril chainmail.) And all of that is fun enough, but when your knot magician uses her skill to turn something from the recycling center into an immediately cute and useful thing, you begin to suspect the truth: TikTok is somehow involved.

And so it is with TikTok gardening micro-influencer Dana Carpenter. Upcycling glass yogurt jars for storage is nothing new, but Carpenter takes some twine and a glass yogurt jar and creates an attractive hanging plant propagation container. We don't always realize that using propagation containers to decorate our homes with plants is a possibility. Creative propagation jars are a bit of a thing for Carpenter, who has made videos sticking cuttings in everything from car vents to picture frames to something that looks a lot like a disco ball. But the hanging yogurt jar looks both practical and refined, and, you know, it has some knot magic.