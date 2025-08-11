The Vaseline Hack That Comes In Handy When Using Super Glue

Vaseline is a versatile product that is primarily beloved for its many health uses. It's often used as a moisturizer in skin care and to soften rough skin, as well as to work as a barrier for cuts, burns, and chafing. Vaseline has been used in these ways for 150 years, and studies have supported its effectiveness and the positive ways it interacts with the skin barrier. First invented by chemist Robert Chesebrough using rod wax and heat, Vaseline has evolved over the years as an effective tool for issues outside of health and beauty. Now, Vaseline is also well known for home hacks. From beauty tips and tricks to minor home repairs, Vaseline seems to be able to do it all. It can even combat one of your other handy household items' biggest drawbacks.

Super glue is also an effective and common household item used for minor repairs or even some craft projects. Unfortunately, one major complication with its use is its incredibly fast bonding time. In fact, it bonds so fast you're likely to have mishaps like super-gluing fingers together. Fortunately, there's an easy Vaseline trick that'll remove dried super glue right off your hands (so hide the Vaseline if you want the most out of your super glue pranks), but this tip deals with another common complaint about super glue, keeping it from bonding to its cap after just one use.