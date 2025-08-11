The Vaseline Hack That Comes In Handy When Using Super Glue
Vaseline is a versatile product that is primarily beloved for its many health uses. It's often used as a moisturizer in skin care and to soften rough skin, as well as to work as a barrier for cuts, burns, and chafing. Vaseline has been used in these ways for 150 years, and studies have supported its effectiveness and the positive ways it interacts with the skin barrier. First invented by chemist Robert Chesebrough using rod wax and heat, Vaseline has evolved over the years as an effective tool for issues outside of health and beauty. Now, Vaseline is also well known for home hacks. From beauty tips and tricks to minor home repairs, Vaseline seems to be able to do it all. It can even combat one of your other handy household items' biggest drawbacks.
Super glue is also an effective and common household item used for minor repairs or even some craft projects. Unfortunately, one major complication with its use is its incredibly fast bonding time. In fact, it bonds so fast you're likely to have mishaps like super-gluing fingers together. Fortunately, there's an easy Vaseline trick that'll remove dried super glue right off your hands (so hide the Vaseline if you want the most out of your super glue pranks), but this tip deals with another common complaint about super glue, keeping it from bonding to its cap after just one use.
How Vaseline can make your super glue even more effective
Super glue is a handy product that can be used in a pinch for all manner of repairs, not to mention even keeping together minor cuts (but do, please, head straight to the doctor for proper care). However, one huge downfall of this product is its propensity to dry right up and make it impossible to get its cap off, virtually making this a single-use item, no matter the size of the tube. Fortunately, there's a Vaseline hack for that!
How to remove super glue has just gotten a lot easier. To fix this common super glue issue, all you have to do is apply Vaseline to the threads of the tube after opening and to the top. The barrier properties of Vaseline will keep the super glue from bonding to the cap and tube, making it impossible to open. Many folks have shared this easy, effective Vaseline trick, and it's a great one to keep in your arsenal. Got the super glue somewhere you don't want it while you worked? Just add some Vaseline, and it can help soften the glue enough for you to peel it off. You'll have plenty of Vaseline to spare after these hacks, but don't worry, there are numerous other genius Vaseline home hacks you should know about, like unzipping zippers and repairing wood scratches. Vaseline really is a versatile household product!