The Easy Vaseline Trick That'll Remove Dried Super Glue Right Off Your Hands

If you have super glue on your skin, start by washing the area with warm water and hand soap. Dish soap also works if you're in a pinch. This can help soften the glue, though you'll want to be gentle and avoid aggressively scrubbing your skin. Next, rub Vaseline on the dried adhesive. Vaseline is made of wax and mineral oil, the latter of which breaks down cyanoacrylate. This will weaken the adhesive bond, allowing you to remove the dried glue. But again, be gentle. Removing the glue with too much force can damage your skin, potentially causing blisters.

Keep in mind that this fix isn't instant. It can take several hours for the Vaseline to do its job. However, the alternative option is to let the super glue dissolve on its own after a few days, so waiting a few hours is certainly worth it. Additionally, note that Vaseline is a brand of petroleum jelly; you're welcome to use any brand of the substance you have on hand. If you don't have petroleum jelly, mineral or vegetable oil can work as well. Another option is to apply nail polish remover that contains acetone, which can also be used to remove super glue from surfaces.