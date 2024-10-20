Remove Super Glue From Skin And Surfaces With A Versatile Household Mainstay
Super glue typically comes in a small tube with a small opening so the glue gets on the target object and nothing else ... or well, that's the intention, anyway. Of course, this is not always the case. Fingers take the brunt of most super glue spills, but the tube can also leak onto surfaces once you put it down to deal with your stuck fingers.
Super glue is incredibly powerful and dries very quickly, making it difficult to remove. You can buy super glue debonder, but chances are you don't have this specialty item lying around (and even next-day delivery will seem too long when it comes to super glue on your skin). Fortunately, you can quickly remove super glue with a common household item: hydrogen peroxide.
Hydrogen peroxide is the renaissance man of your cupboard, with a seemingly endless list of uses. It's often used in homemade cleaning products as a disinfectant, stain remover, and to whiten surfaces. It is used on skin to clean wounds, dye hair, and soothe swollen gums (but make sure you use 3% hydrogen peroxide mixed with water and spit after 30 seconds). You can use it in the garden to kill unwanted mildew, detract flies, and cure root rot without damaging plants. And yes, hydrogen peroxide is also an excellent adhesive-remover. Its oxidizing power breaks the bonds in super glue, causing it to lose its stickiness.
How to remove super glue with hydrogen peroxide
To remove super glue from surfaces, first you should scrape off as much of the dried glue as possible. Next, soften the area by covering it in a cloth dipped in warm, soapy water. After about 10 minutes the glue should be soft, but you may have to add more liquid and try again. Once the glue is soft, blot it (don't rub or you risk spreading the glue to other areas) first with a cloth, then with a cotton ball or swab soaked in hydrogen peroxide. This procedure not only removes the dried glue, but the resulting stain it can leave behind. We caution against using hydrogen peroxide on dark surfaces or colorful fabrics without trying a small drop first, as it could leave bleach spots.
To remove super glue from skin, pour some hydrogen peroxide (3% only) on a cotton pad and hold onto the area until the glue softens, then wash away.
Don't have hydrogen peroxide on hand? For another option, try acetone (nail polish), which is also highly effective for dissolving superglue. For those with sensitive skin who want to avoid chemicals, try warm soapy water or oil-based products like butter, petroleum jelly, or coconut oil. For any residue left over, you can gently scrub the area with a nail file or pumice stone.