Remove Super Glue From Skin And Surfaces With A Versatile Household Mainstay

Super glue typically comes in a small tube with a small opening so the glue gets on the target object and nothing else ... or well, that's the intention, anyway. Of course, this is not always the case. Fingers take the brunt of most super glue spills, but the tube can also leak onto surfaces once you put it down to deal with your stuck fingers.

Super glue is incredibly powerful and dries very quickly, making it difficult to remove. You can buy super glue debonder, but chances are you don't have this specialty item lying around (and even next-day delivery will seem too long when it comes to super glue on your skin). Fortunately, you can quickly remove super glue with a common household item: hydrogen peroxide.

Hydrogen peroxide is the renaissance man of your cupboard, with a seemingly endless list of uses. It's often used in homemade cleaning products as a disinfectant, stain remover, and to whiten surfaces. It is used on skin to clean wounds, dye hair, and soothe swollen gums (but make sure you use 3% hydrogen peroxide mixed with water and spit after 30 seconds). You can use it in the garden to kill unwanted mildew, detract flies, and cure root rot without damaging plants. And yes, hydrogen peroxide is also an excellent adhesive-remover. Its oxidizing power breaks the bonds in super glue, causing it to lose its stickiness.