The Best Way To Remove Hard Water Stains From Glass Is Already In Your Kitchen

If you've ever cringed at the sight of hard water stains on glass surfaces, you're not alone. Hard water is a common occurrence, and a frustrating one at that. This "hardness" is caused by high levels of minerals, namely calcium and magnesium, which can accumulate on surfaces over time. To make things even more irritating, the calcium in hard water also interacts with soap, leaving behind an unpleasant film of soap scum. So much so that you might find yourself using even more soap to get rid of stains — but this wouldn't be the right approach if you really want to say goodbye to hard water marks forever.

First, it's worth looking into water softener systems if your budget and living situation allow for one. Otherwise, your best bet is to take the DIY route and learn how to remove hard water stains from drinking glasses, windows, shower doors, and more. You don't even need fancy supplies or cleaning products, either. Hard water stains don't stand a chance against one little-known cleaning hack, and it's all thanks to white vinegar.