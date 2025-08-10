Hate Vertical Blinds? You'll Love This Easy Way To Cover Sliding Glass Doors Instead
Bridging the indoors and outdoors is an important aspect of any home's interior design. A smooth transition between spaces will only enhance the aesthetic and feel of your home. One popular feature is creating a needed barrier without also creating a harsh disruption in the flow of space, which is the sliding glass door. Sliding glass doors have long been favored in homes for the unparalleled views they give of your backyard space, their modern and sleek design, and the amount of natural light they can bring into a space. However, one aspect of these doors has become almost universally hated: the dreaded vertical blinds. If your home is cursed with this feature, roller shades are a better way to cover sliding glass doors that won't cause aesthetic headaches like vertical blinds do.
Vertical blinds on sliding glass doors are probably on most people's hit list. Though they work well for sliding glass doors in some regards (budget-friendly and easy to maneuver), they're absolutely awful in others. Anyone who has been a victim of their constantly breaking and warping panels that fall off won't soon forget it. They have certainly become a nostalgic staple, but not in a good way. Avoid all these complications by switching these outdated blinds with roller shades, the modern alternative that combines ease of function and style. Ready to ditch those old vertical blinds? Roller shades are the chic way to cover sliding glass doors without sacrificing sunlight or style.
Roller shades are the modern alternative to outdated vertical blinds
Roller shades have the benefits that vertical blinds do, minus the downfalls. Sliding glass doors need shades that are easy to maneuver, as people will be exiting and entering frequently. Roller shades easily roll up, which keeps them fully out of the way of foot traffic. As one solid piece, they also aren't prone to snapping free or whipping people in the face the way vertical blinds do when there's an open door and a strong gust of wind.
The wide variety of roller shade styles (like blackout or transparent) makes them customizable to any space. If it's a sliding glass door in a bedroom, blackout may be the way to go so your sleep isn't interrupted. For a door into your backyard, consider the more transparent roller shade. This option lets in just the right amount of light throughout the day. Roller shades can also come in energy-efficient styles like honeycombs. These shades have pockets in the material that help trap heat, creating helpful insulation for the room.
Once you've chosen the right roller shade for you, complete your space's design by thoughtfully considering the best furniture placement ideas for a living room with a sliding door leading out to the patio. Combining the right interior design choices with a stylish and functional roller shade will create an expertly designed, well-flowing room that seamlessly transitions from indoors to outdoors, giving you the most of each space.