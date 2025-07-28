Who Needs Curtains Or Blinds? Here's A Better Way To Cover Sliding Glass Doors

One way to install a barn door is, of course, to call a handyman or a company that specializes in installation, such as the in-home fitting available from The Home Depot. Alternatively, if you're keen to save money and aren't afraid of a little DIY, then you can actually install a barn door yourself. A great way to start this project off is by purchasing a barn door hardware kit, like this one from Amazon, which costs $39.99. Make sure to check the specifications of the kit before buying to confirm that it will fit in your space and over the existing sliding doors. In addition to the kit and the door itself, you will need a drill and suitable protective eyewear for this DIY.

To begin, find a piece of wood or trim to hang the rail on and secure it into the studs of the wall over your existing sliding doors. Then, follow the instructions in your kit to hang the rail by drilling it into the piece of wood behind, ensuring that it is high enough off the ground that the door will slide freely. Your kit should also come with some bumpers to add to each end of the rail, which will stop the door from sliding off, and these should be attached at this point, too. Afterwards, securely attach the rollers to the top of the door and hang it on the rails. Depending on the kit, you may also be able to place a floor guide, which helps keep the door flush and stops it from swinging outward. And, voila! In a few simple steps, you now have a chic, convenient way to easily add privacy to your home.