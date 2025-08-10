8 Common Kitchen Stains That Can Be Fixed With A Little Bit Of Vinegar

Vinegar cleaning hacks are everywhere right now, and it's for good reason. This household ingredient serves as a fantastic alternative to chemical cleaners, predominantly due to its antibacterial and acidic nature. A form of diluted acetic acid, vinegar is a mild enough substance that you don't have to worry about it potentially harming surfaces or textiles, while at the same time it is acidic enough to break down stubborn stains and spots that elbow grease and soap aren't equipped to tackle. This is particularly helpful in the kitchen, where all manner of stubborn food stains, grease, or even — oops — that dropped glass of red wine, can leave its unwanted mark.

Deploying vinegar on these common kitchen stains will save you a whole lot of time and effort. Sometimes, these tricks will call for a specific kind of vinegar while other ideas employ vinegar in combination with other household products. All in all, most vinegar kitchen cleaning tricks require things that are readily stored in your cupboard, however. With that said, don't underestimate what this mild acid can do to help clean dirty kitchens.