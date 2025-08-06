Why People Are Putting Aluminum Foil On Their Doorknobs (And If You Should Too)

The Internet gives the appearance of being the fount of all knowledge. Indeed, the scope of what we can search for and find out is mind-boggling. (According to the BBC, estimates suggest that just between Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Facebook, they have stored over 1.2 million terabytes of data!) The challenge, of course, is knowing how accurate the information we've found is. How do we know if the cooking, sewing, or woodworking advice we find is good or bad? Bad cooking advice can ruin a meal, but something like inaccurate home security advice can have much more serious consequences. Recently, there have been countless articles recommending putting aluminum foil on your doorknobs to keep you safer at home. Let's just put this to rest: That advice is a myth. Don't believe it.

It is so easy to understand why it gained popularity. Living alone or in a new neighborhood can be scary. If you are a single person or elderly, the perceived threats will motivate you to search for solutions. Especially solutions that are inexpensive and super easy to do. Security systems are expensive. New locks and deadbolts cost money and then must be installed properly. Sadly, the aluminum foil on your doorknob offers false hope and does not make you one bit safer.