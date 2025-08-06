Why People Are Putting Aluminum Foil On Their Doorknobs (And If You Should Too)
The Internet gives the appearance of being the fount of all knowledge. Indeed, the scope of what we can search for and find out is mind-boggling. (According to the BBC, estimates suggest that just between Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Facebook, they have stored over 1.2 million terabytes of data!) The challenge, of course, is knowing how accurate the information we've found is. How do we know if the cooking, sewing, or woodworking advice we find is good or bad? Bad cooking advice can ruin a meal, but something like inaccurate home security advice can have much more serious consequences. Recently, there have been countless articles recommending putting aluminum foil on your doorknobs to keep you safer at home. Let's just put this to rest: That advice is a myth. Don't believe it.
It is so easy to understand why it gained popularity. Living alone or in a new neighborhood can be scary. If you are a single person or elderly, the perceived threats will motivate you to search for solutions. Especially solutions that are inexpensive and super easy to do. Security systems are expensive. New locks and deadbolts cost money and then must be installed properly. Sadly, the aluminum foil on your doorknob offers false hope and does not make you one bit safer.
The claims are not true
While there are a few "reasons" offered regarding why aluminum foil on your doorknob will make you safer, the one that seems most common is that you will hear the foil rustle if someone tries to turn the doorknob. This will alert you to danger. Rustling tinfoil may make some noise, but if you are watching TV, listening to music or, say, asleep, it will not be loud enough to alert you to anything. Other claims: It will be harder for a crook to turn the doorknob. Huh? Nope. It will be more difficult to pick your lock. It will not. Your doorknob will look so odd that criminals will skip your house for non-aluminum foil-protected homes. Sheesh! In some ways, this is amusing, but for those taken in by the false claim, it may keep them from procuring better new smart locks or smart alternatives that provide actual enhanced security.
Putting aluminum foil on your doorknob will not make you safer, but there are many inexpensive ways to make your house even safer. To burglar-proof your house, first, many local police departments will inspect your home and offer suggestions for security improvements. Second, there are legitimate DIY products for sale that can make a big difference. Check out your local hardware or big-box store for advice. But if you decide to search on the internet for security enhancements, be wary and use caution.